Monday
Dec112017

More NC Troopers Ready to Go

DateMonday, December 11, 2017 at 12:55PM

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 17 new troopers at a graduation ceremony for the 143rd Basic Highway Patrol School.  The celebration ended 15 weeks of academic and physical training.  The ceremony was held at the Colonial Baptist Church in Cary on Friday.  The oath of office was administered by Justice Robin E. Hudson, Supreme Court of North Carolina.  The cadets will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, December 27th to begin a rigorous field training program.

