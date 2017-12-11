Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Dec112017

Possible Changes to Wilkes School Calendar

DateMonday, December 11, 2017 at 12:55PM

It's similar to the previous year. A proposed 2018-19 Wilkes County School Calendar was presented during the Wilkes Board of Education meeting last week. The current year is August 28 through May 31.  The upcoming calendar would have classes beginning August 27, 2018 and ending May 30, 2019. One difference would have students going to school two days during Thanksgiving week rather than have the whole week off.  This change has the same number of days in each semester and allows exams to be completed in December.  The calendar was only discussed with the School Board.  The vote on the upcoming school calendar is scheduled for the  January 8 meeting.

