Monday
Dec112017

Wilkes Weekend Weather

DateMonday, December 11, 2017 at 12:57PM

The prediction was for a possible trace to 2 inches of snow on Friday.  Most areas in Wilkes received over 6 inches with snow continuing to fall half a day on Saturday. Several traffic accidents were reported Friday afternoon including a car hitting a school bus.  Hwy 16 was closed for a time near the county line.  Wrecks were reported on Hwy 268, Hwy 421, and Hwy 16.  While crews with Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Electric were restoring outages, new outages kept occurring from the extremely heavy wet snow causing trees and large limbs to break, tearing down power lines and breaking poles.  Duke Energy reported over a 1000 without power during the snow storm with Blue Ridge Electric having over 1700.  Also on Sunday, several churches cancelled or delayed services due to very cold temperatures and possible slick roads.

