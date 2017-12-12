Funeral for Former Mayor and Fire Chief
Funeral services are planned this week for a former North Wilkesboro Mayor and Fire Chief. Mr. Conley Call, age 86 of North Wilkesboro passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Wilkes Senior Village. Mr. Call was a graduate of Mountain View High School. He served in the North Carolina National Guard and Army Reserve for 37 years. He was employed by American Drew for 53 years. He became a fireman in 1956 and served with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department as Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief and as Chief until retirement in October 1993. He was elected a Mayor of North Wilkesboro in 1993 and served for 8 years. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Flint Hill Baptist church. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM tonight at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
