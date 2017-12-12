Power Company Giving Money to Customers
EnergyUnited is pleased to announce that the EnergyUnited Board of Directors has approved the retirement of $3.5 million in capital credits this year to its members throughout its 19-county service area during the month of December. Every customer who receives electricity from EnergyUnited is considered a member-owner of the cooperative. The $3.5 million in capital credits this year will be allocated and refunded to members who received electric service in 2003 and 2004 from EnergyUnited and in 1989 and 1990 from either Crescent Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) or Davidson EMC, which consolidated to form EnergyUnited in 1998. For more information on capital credits, visit: www.energyunited.com/capital-credits.
