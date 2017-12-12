Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec122017

Wake Forest Baptist: Standalone Surgery Center

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Centerin partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC (SCA), a leader in the outpatient surgery industry, celebrated the opening of Wake Forest Baptist Health Outpatient Surgery – Clemmons this morning at the new 12,500-square-foot facility. It is Wake Forest Baptist’s first standalone outpatient surgery center and the first of its kind in the Village of Clemmons. The facility features three state-of-the-art operating rooms where scheduled outpatient procedures will be performed. Construction of the single-story building took approximately 10 months with a total project cost of $8.1 million.

