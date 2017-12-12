Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec122017

WCC Scholarships

DateTuesday, December 12, 2017 at 12:07PM

The Watauga-Ashe-Wilkes Scholarship Endowment recently awarded $5,000 to Wilkes Community College to use for student scholarships during the 2017-2018 academic year. The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of Watauga, Ashe or Wilkes counties and maintain a 2.5 GPA. The WAW Scholarship Endowment, established in 2001, aims to give students an educational opportunity that they may not have had before receiving the scholarship. The endowment is governed by the North Carolina Community Foundation and is a 501(c)(3) organization. The 2017-18 scholarship recipients in Wilkes are: Jacob Wood (Wilkes), Megan Knight (Wilkes), Brittany Byrd (Wilkes).

