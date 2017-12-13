Foxx Votes for Concealed Carry Act
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., voted in favor of H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 which allows qualified individuals with a concealed weapons permit to carry or possess a concealed handgun in other states that allow concealed firearms. Representative Foxx released the following statement in support of the measure: “When the Founding Fathers penned the Second Amendment, the right of people to keep and bear arms was intended to empower individuals – a principle that has been solidified by recent Supreme Court decisions." Foxx also said: "Responsible gun-owners who hold a concealed carry permit from their state’s jurisdiction should be empowered to travel to other states that allow concealed firearms without fear of prosecution – and this bill accomplishes exactly that.” The bill passed the US House.
