Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Update on Christmas Cheer in North Wilkesboro | Main | NC Park Expansion in Onslow »
Wednesday
Dec132017

Foxx Votes for Concealed Carry Act

DateWednesday, December 13, 2017 at 12:37PM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., voted in favor of H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 which allows qualified individuals with a concealed weapons permit to carry or possess a concealed handgun in other states that allow concealed firearms. Representative Foxx released the following statement in support of the measure:  “When the Founding Fathers penned the Second Amendment, the right of people to keep and bear arms was intended to empower individuals – a principle that has been solidified by recent Supreme Court decisions."  Foxx also said: "Responsible gun-owners who hold a concealed carry permit from their state’s jurisdiction should be empowered to travel to other states that allow concealed firearms without fear of prosecution – and this bill accomplishes exactly that.”  The bill passed the US House.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.