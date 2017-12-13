NC Park Expansion in Onslow
The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has approved a master plan for the mainland portion of Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County. The division began the acquisition of the 290-acre Hammocks Beach mainland project in 2015. The property was acquired to enhance protection of water quality and sub-aquatic vegetation and to provide additional mainland recreation. The 1,611-acre park also includes Bear Island, Huggins Island and Jones Island. Hammocks Beach State Park had over 195,000 visitors in 2016 and visitation is ahead of that pace in 2017.
