3WC News Podcast Index
Wednesday
Dec132017

NC Park Expansion in Onslow

DateWednesday, December 13, 2017 at 12:36PM

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has approved a master plan for the mainland portion of Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County. The division began the acquisition of the 290-acre Hammocks Beach mainland project in 2015. The property was acquired to enhance protection of water quality and sub-aquatic vegetation and to provide additional mainland recreation. The 1,611-acre park also includes Bear Island, Huggins Island and Jones Island. Hammocks Beach State Park had over 195,000 visitors in 2016 and visitation is ahead of that pace in 2017. 

