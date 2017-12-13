Suspicious Person Arrested on Drug Charges
A suspicious person in a vehicle led to an arrest on drug charges. Police were called to a convenience store on Hwy 421 regarding a suspicious person in a parked car outside the store. Police arrived and found the man asleep in the car. There was a struggle with the man before Police could handcuff him. The vehicle was searched. Drugs and drug paraphernalia was found. The man, Donnie Hawkins of Hays, was charged with multiple possession charges including possession of meth and with assault on an officer.
