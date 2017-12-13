Update on Christmas Cheer in North Wilkesboro
UPDATE ON 2017 CHRISTMAS CHEER PROJECT DONATIONS. A total of $6,890 in donations have been collected for the 2017 North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Project; the project cost will be somewhere around $8,500. The Town has sponsored the Christmas Cheer Project for many years for elderly and needy families who live in the North Wilkesboro city limits. Donations may be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed to P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Cheer Boxes will be delivered on Friday, December 22, 2017 and recipients must be at home at the time of delivery or the food box will not be left as it contains perishable food items.
Reader Comments