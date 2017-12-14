Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec142017

Arrested for Taking Watch

Thursday, December 14, 2017

He pocketed the watch, and Police arrested him.  Wilkesboro Police were called to US Cellular where a white male had been seen by store staff pocketing a Samsung Smart Watch valued at 300 dollars.  Staff attempted to stop the man, but he left the scene.  Wilkesboro Police reviewed surveillance tape and had a lead to an address when they saw him leaving another store.  He was stopped by Police, arrested, and he admitted to taking the watch which was recovered and returned to the store.  Cory Brooks was charged with larceny.

