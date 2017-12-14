Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Carriage Rides in North Wilkesboro | Main | Suspicious Person Arrested on Drug Charges »
Thursday
Dec142017

Tillis Applauds President Signing Defense Act

DateThursday, December 14, 2017 at 12:43PM

Tuesday, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) applauded the President for signing the FY2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law. The legislation included several key provisions introduced by Senator Tillis that make critical improvements to Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, provide an across the board pay raise for service members, and implement important reforms that will make life easier for military families.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.