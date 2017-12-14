Tillis Applauds President Signing Defense Act
Tuesday, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) applauded the President for signing the FY2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law. The legislation included several key provisions introduced by Senator Tillis that make critical improvements to Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, provide an across the board pay raise for service members, and implement important reforms that will make life easier for military families.
Reader Comments