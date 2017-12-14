WCC Late Registration

Subscribe to our Content

Late registration for spring 2018 semester will be held Thursday, January 4, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Spring semester begins Friday, January 5. Wilkes Community College has four divisions that offer an array of degree, certificate and diploma programs. Information about all programs and the spring curriculum schedule is available at www.wilkescc.edu. For more information, call Wilkes Campus at 336-838-6135; Ashe Campus at 336-846-3900; or Alleghany Center at 336-372-5061.  Wilkes Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System.

