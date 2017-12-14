Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec142017

Wilkes Pregnancy Center Needs a Building

DateThursday, December 14, 2017 at 12:47PM

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center has out-grown their building and are looking for another location.  Your help is needed in praying about and finding a new place for this ministry.  A Pro-Life organization, the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center is a nonprofit, non-denominational, non-political organization committed to providing care, compassion, information and support to anyone facing an unintended pregnancy. They have been serving Wilkes and surrounding counties since 1996.  They rely 100% on donations with funding received from local churches, businesses, individuals, clubs, and occasional grants.  All services are Free and Confidential.  The Center provides many services including counseling for women and men, men mentoring classes, parenting classes, and abstinence classes in Wilkes County Schools.  Please remember them in your year-end giving and pray about a new facility.

