County Commissioners Meet Next Week
Wilkes County Commissioners will hold their second meeting of the month on Tuesday, December 19 at 7pm. A time of public concerns is scheduled for 6:45 Tuesday should anyone sign up to speak. On the agenda next week: budget transfers, final audit report, watershed reclassification, and DSS update. At the first meeting of December, County Commissioners voted Gary D. Blevins in as Chairman and Eddie Settle as Vice Chairman. Again, the next meeting of Commissioners is Tuesday at 7pm at the County Office Building.
Reader Comments