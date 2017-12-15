Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Update | Main | State Hwy Patrol Air Team Help in Surry Search »
Friday
Dec152017

EnergyUnited Scholarships for High Schoolers

DateFriday, December 15, 2017 at 11:44AM

EnergyUnited has announced a new scholarship program ‘Empowering the Future’ for high school students.  EnergyUnited is offering two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students who plan to attend a college, university or technical school. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must reside or attend school in the EnergyUnited service area, submit two letters of recommendation, respond to two essay questions and complete an application. Applicants must be a student who plans to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Applications must be received by email or U.S. mail no later than March 15, 2018. For more information on eligibility or to download an application, visit www.energyunited.com/scholarships.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.