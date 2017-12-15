EnergyUnited Scholarships for High Schoolers
EnergyUnited has announced a new scholarship program ‘Empowering the Future’ for high school students. EnergyUnited is offering two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students who plan to attend a college, university or technical school. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must reside or attend school in the EnergyUnited service area, submit two letters of recommendation, respond to two essay questions and complete an application. Applicants must be a student who plans to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Applications must be received by email or U.S. mail no later than March 15, 2018. For more information on eligibility or to download an application, visit www.energyunited.com/scholarships.
Reader Comments