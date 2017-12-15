North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Update
The Town of North Wilkesboro has received $6,890.00 in donations for the 2017 Christmas Cheer, $1600 short of the $8500 goal. If anyone would like to donate, they can drop off a check to Town Hall or mail a check to North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer, P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro. Tyson will be donating chicken for the food boxes, Flowers Bakery will donate milk, PET Dairy will donate milk and Wilkes Ministry of Hope will donate peanut butter. All other items will be purchased from Just Save and apples are purchased from Deal Orchards. The Christmas Cheer Project is for needy families within the city limits of North Wilkesboro.
Reader Comments