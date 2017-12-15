Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« County Commissioners Meet Next Week | Main | EnergyUnited Scholarships for High Schoolers »
Friday
Dec152017

North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Update

DateFriday, December 15, 2017 at 11:45AM

The Town of North Wilkesboro has received $6,890.00 in donations for the 2017 Christmas Cheer, $1600 short of the $8500 goal.  If anyone would like to donate, they can drop off a check to Town Hall or mail a check to North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer, P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro.  Tyson will be donating chicken for the food boxes, Flowers Bakery will donate milk, PET Dairy will donate milk and Wilkes Ministry of Hope will donate peanut butter. All other items will be purchased from Just Save and apples are purchased from Deal Orchards. The Christmas Cheer Project is for needy families within the city limits of North Wilkesboro.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.