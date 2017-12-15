Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« EnergyUnited Scholarships for High Schoolers | Main | Arrested for Taking Watch »
Friday
Dec152017

State Hwy Patrol Air Team Help in Surry Search

DateFriday, December 15, 2017 at 11:43AM

The State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit assisted with the search of a missing Surry County man on Wednesday, December 13.  Local authorities had issued a Silver Alert for Robert Eugene Abeyta, 73, of Pinnacle, who had walked away from his residence around 10 a.m. Rescuers from local and county emergency services began searching for the man in a wooded area near his residence.  Due to anticipated low temperatures and the size of the search area, local authorities requested North Carolina State Highway Patrol aviation unit to assist in the search.  At approximately 1:15 p.m., pilots located Abeyta who had walked nearly a mile from his residence.  The aircrew was able to guide rescuers to Abeyta, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.