State Hwy Patrol Air Team Help in Surry Search
The State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit assisted with the search of a missing Surry County man on Wednesday, December 13. Local authorities had issued a Silver Alert for Robert Eugene Abeyta, 73, of Pinnacle, who had walked away from his residence around 10 a.m. Rescuers from local and county emergency services began searching for the man in a wooded area near his residence. Due to anticipated low temperatures and the size of the search area, local authorities requested North Carolina State Highway Patrol aviation unit to assist in the search. At approximately 1:15 p.m., pilots located Abeyta who had walked nearly a mile from his residence. The aircrew was able to guide rescuers to Abeyta, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
