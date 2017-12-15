Wilkes Drug Roundup
Wilkes County Sheriff's Office arrested 45 people on drug charges after a 2 1/2 month investigation. According to the Sheriff's Office, pain pills are still the Number 1 drug of choice in Wilkes. Detective Craig Dancy says Marijuana Wax or Dabs is becoming popular in Wilkes, Marijuana candy is being shipped to Wilkes from California where it's legal, and this roundup included more charges of child endangerment than in the past. With the 45 arrests on multiple drug related charges--535 pills, 42 grams of cocaine, 1560 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of meth, and 5 grams of heroin were seized. One meth lab was also found. Those charged included Luke Everette Warner, who was selling meth, heroin, coke, and pills and who had his small child with him during the drug sells. Some charged with selling pills included Joseph Ray of Ronda, Debra Triplette, Angel Marley, and Jessica Cornett. Corin Palmer of Millers Creek was receiving shipments of marijuana candy from California. All but 6 of the 45 people charged had been arrested as of yesterday.
