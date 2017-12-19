Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec192017

Mulberry-Fairplains Gets State Grant

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

A local volunteer fire department has received state funding. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has announced and notified Mulberry-Fairplains Fire Dept that they have been awarded a $14,625 grant through the 2017 Volunteer Rescue/EMS Fund from the State of North Carolina.  The funds must be used to purchase equipment and must be matched dollar for dollar by money raised locally.  Station 26 Mulberry-Fairplains stated that this will allow them to purchase double the amount of equipment for half the price.    

