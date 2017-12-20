Burr Comments on Trump's National Security Speech
Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made the following statement on President Trump’s national security speech this week: “President Trump spoke to the threats facing the United States, including a growing extremist threat and ongoing competition from Russia and China. The threats against our country and our citizens include not only acts of violence but also insidious cyber-attacks that undermine our democracy and ongoing economic espionage that damages our economy." Burr continued: "The President today committed to maintaining America as the world’s only superpower and reassured our allies that the previous administration’s ‘lead from behind’ era of American leadership is over.”
