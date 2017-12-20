Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Game Land Plans | Main | Over $2000 in Property Stolen »
Wednesday
Dec202017

Burr Comments on Trump's National Security Speech

DateWednesday, December 20, 2017 at 12:13PM

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, made the following statement on President Trump’s national security speech this week:  “President Trump spoke to the threats facing the United States, including a growing extremist threat and ongoing competition from Russia and China.  The threats against our country and our citizens include not only acts of violence but also insidious cyber-attacks that undermine our democracy and ongoing economic espionage that damages our economy."  Burr continued:  "The President today committed to maintaining America as the world’s only superpower and reassured our allies that the previous administration’s ‘lead from behind’ era of American leadership is over.”

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.