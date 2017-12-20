Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Dec202017

NC Game Land Plans

DateWednesday, December 20, 2017 at 12:14PM

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has released the final versions of five game land management plans. These plans were developed to provide a management framework that balances science-based conservation practices with public access and usage. Management plans are available for all five game lands including:  Pond Mountain, comprising 2,272 acres in neighboring Ashe County.  Each management plan includes general information and were made using a wide-ranging array of input, ideas and needs expressed by land managers and public users of the game lands.

