NC Game Land Plans
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has released the final versions of five game land management plans. These plans were developed to provide a management framework that balances science-based conservation practices with public access and usage. Management plans are available for all five game lands including: Pond Mountain, comprising 2,272 acres in neighboring Ashe County. Each management plan includes general information and were made using a wide-ranging array of input, ideas and needs expressed by land managers and public users of the game lands.
