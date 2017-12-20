Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Dec202017

Nurse from Elkin Arrested on Drug Charges

DateWednesday, December 20, 2017 at 12:15PM

Agents with State Bureau of Investigation's Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a registered nurse Dec. 18 for stealing vials of the opioid Fentanyl solution while she was working at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Hayley Lammon Brown, 28, of Elkin, was charged with one felony count of Embezzlement of a Controlled Substance by Employee and one misdemeanor count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Brown was released on a $5,000 bond. Brown, a registered nurse at the time of offense, was allegedly stealing the vials for personal use at home. The Elkin Police Department responded to her residence, 119 Memorial Park Drive, on April 20, to a possible drug over-dose involving her husband, Matthew Brown. Brown's nursing license has been suspended by the N.C. Board of Nursing and Forsyth Medical Center terminated her employment. “Fentanyl is a very potent drug, more potent than heroin, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and the cause of nearly half of fatal drug overdoses,” said John Keane, special agent in charge of the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit. 

