Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Roll of Wire and Drill Stolen | Main | Nurse from Elkin Arrested on Drug Charges »
Wednesday
Dec202017

Wilkes Man Receives Suspended Sentence

DateWednesday, December 20, 2017 at 12:15PM

Charges included improperly purchased scrap vehicles and not registering with the DMV. Bobby Gene Roten, of Millers Creek, received a suspended sentence in Wilkes District Court after pleading guilty to 37 counts of the felony offense of improperly purchasing scrap vehicles and numerous misdemeanor offenses. Roten was sentenced to four to 14 months in prison, suspended with 60 months of supervised probation.  He also was fined $1,000.  According to Court documents, Roten improperly purchased scrap vehicles by not registering them with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System.  Roten also pleaded guilty to 19 charges involving vehicle titles and one count of secondary metals recycling violation. Roten was the owner of Poor Boys Service Center.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.