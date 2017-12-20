Wilkes Man Receives Suspended Sentence
Charges included improperly purchased scrap vehicles and not registering with the DMV. Bobby Gene Roten, of Millers Creek, received a suspended sentence in Wilkes District Court after pleading guilty to 37 counts of the felony offense of improperly purchasing scrap vehicles and numerous misdemeanor offenses. Roten was sentenced to four to 14 months in prison, suspended with 60 months of supervised probation. He also was fined $1,000. According to Court documents, Roten improperly purchased scrap vehicles by not registering them with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System. Roten also pleaded guilty to 19 charges involving vehicle titles and one count of secondary metals recycling violation. Roten was the owner of Poor Boys Service Center.
