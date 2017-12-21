Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Shirley Randleman Honored by NC Sheriffs | Main | Mule 4x4 Stolen from Job Site »
Thursday
Dec212017

Foxx Praise Tax Reform Act

DateThursday, December 21, 2017 at 11:44AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., this week voted in support of H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Foxx issued the following statement in support of H.R. 1: “Simply put, Congress made a promise to the American people to provide tax relief and we have delivered on that promise by reducing rates for individuals at all income levels and roughly doubling the standard deduction."  Foxx also said, "With Christmas right around the corner, repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate will be a great gift for hardworking Americans. This will enable families to choose a health care plan that’s right for them, without fear of incurring a tax penalty."  To learn more about H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, please visit: www.fairandsimple.gop

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.