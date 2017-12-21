Foxx Praise Tax Reform Act
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., this week voted in support of H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Foxx issued the following statement in support of H.R. 1: “Simply put, Congress made a promise to the American people to provide tax relief and we have delivered on that promise by reducing rates for individuals at all income levels and roughly doubling the standard deduction." Foxx also said, "With Christmas right around the corner, repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate will be a great gift for hardworking Americans. This will enable families to choose a health care plan that’s right for them, without fear of incurring a tax penalty." To learn more about H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, please visit: www.fairandsimple.gop
