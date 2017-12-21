Investigating North Wilkesboro Postal Worker
The US Postal Service Inspector General and the North Wilkesboro Police Dept are investigating a postal worker accused of taking mail and stealing checks and cash. Over 300 open letters have been found in his vehicle or on the suspect who worked at the North Wilkesboro Post Office. Over $5100 in checks were found which had not been cashed. Investigators are in the process of identifying victims who had mail stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
