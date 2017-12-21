New Location to Assemble Cheer Boxes
It's a new location for cheer box assembly. The Christmas Cheer Box assembly will take place at the public services building located beside the town garage on Flint Hill Road this year rather than the town board room. The Town of North Wilkesboro has been doing the Cheer Boxes for those in need who live within the city limits for many years. Tyson will be donating chicken for the food boxes, Flowers Bakery will donate bread, PET Dairy will donate milk, and Wilkes Ministry of Hope will donate peanut butter. All other items will be purchased from Just Save and Deal Orchards. The boxes will also be loaded for distribution on Friday, December 22nd and recipients must be at home to receive their food boxes.
