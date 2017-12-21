Reviewing Surveillance Video to Catch Thieves
Wilkesboro Police will be reviewing surveillance video from area stores to identify thieves. Police are looking at in-store video at Walmart to determine who nabbed the purse from the buggy. Police were called to the store regarding a theft. The victim had her pocketbook in her shopping cart. She stepped away from the cart while shopping. When she returned, the purse was gone. Then a Statesville man left his work truck to go inside Lowes Hardware. When he returned, he saw that his toolbox was open. Some plumbing supplies valued at $360 were taken. Those investigations are continuing.
