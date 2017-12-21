Subscribe to our Content

Reviewing Surveillance Video to Catch Thieves

Thursday, December 21, 2017

Wilkesboro Police will be reviewing surveillance video from area stores to identify thieves.  Police are looking at in-store video at Walmart to determine who nabbed the purse from the buggy.  Police were called to the store regarding a theft.  The victim had her pocketbook in her shopping cart.  She stepped away from the cart while shopping.  When she returned, the purse was gone.  Then a Statesville man left his work truck to go inside Lowes Hardware.  When he returned, he saw that his toolbox was open.  Some plumbing supplies valued at $360 were taken.  Those investigations are continuing.

