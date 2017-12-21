Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec212017

Shirley Randleman Honored by NC Sheriffs

Thursday, December 21, 2017

Congratulations to Wilkes County's own Shirley Randleman who serves as a State Senator in the NC General Assembly. The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) recognized Sen. Shirley Randleman as a 2017 Defender of Public Safety for the work she did during the 2017 legislative session to protect public safety in North Carolina. “Senator Randleman took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which represents all 100 sheriffs in the state,” said Sheriff Carson H. Smith Jr., president of the association. Randleman’s legislative district includes Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County, Sheriff Jimmy Combs of Surry County, and Sheriff Chris Shew here in Wilkes.

