Tools Stolen from Outbuilding
Nearly $2800 in tools were stolen from one location is North Wilkesboro. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week to investigate an outbuilding break-in and theft. The victim reported that the storage building behind his house was entered. Several tools were stolen including: two Stihl leaf blowers, Stihl trimmer, and Stihl chainsaw, Sears toolset, Kobalt wrench set, air compressor and other drills and saws. No suspects were listed with the report.
Reader Comments