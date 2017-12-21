Subscribe to our Content

Dec212017

Tools Stolen from Outbuilding

Thursday, December 21, 2017

Nearly $2800 in tools were stolen from one location is North Wilkesboro.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week to investigate an outbuilding break-in and theft.  The victim reported that the storage building behind his house was entered.  Several tools were stolen including:  two Stihl leaf blowers, Stihl trimmer, and Stihl chainsaw, Sears toolset, Kobalt wrench set, air compressor and other drills and saws.  No suspects were listed with the report.

