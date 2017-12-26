Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec262017

NC Law and Drones

DateTuesday, December 26, 2017 at 12:13PM

For those who got a drone for Christmas, here's a reminder. A new law went into effect Friday, December 1 that helps increase public safety at prisons in North Carolina. As of Dec. 1, it is illegal to fly unmanned aircraft systems, also called drones, 250 feet above and within 500 feet of correctional facilities or jail. Under the new law, those who use drones to try to sneak cell phones, weapons or other contraband material into a prison can be charged with a felony. People who simply fly drones near prisons can be charged with misdemeanors. Prior to the legislation, there were several instances of drones flying near prisons including two incidents in which drones with contraband were found. In both cases, correctional staff confiscated the materials and the drones before they reached inmates. 

