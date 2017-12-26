Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec262017

New Business Coming to NC

DateTuesday, December 26, 2017 at 12:14PM

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), the world’s largest provider of diversified business services, has selected North Carolina’s Research Triangle region for an all-new global technology and innovation hub that will create 200 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $2.7 million in Morrisville in Wake County.  “North Carolina offers a deep pool of talented workers that attracts global technology companies,” said Governor Cooper. Conduent, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey and formed on December 31, 2016 after its separation from Xerox, The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) led the state’s support for the company’s expansion.

