Tuesday
Dec262017

Suspicious Vehicle Led to Drug Charges

DateTuesday, December 26, 2017 at 12:20PM

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to drug charges.  Wilkesboro Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Wilkesboro Baptist Church parking lot.  There were four people in the vehicle.  Open warrants were found for one and some drugs along with drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle.  The driver, Jeremy Billings, was charged with probation violation and two possession charges.  A passenger, Brandy Dula, was charged with two counts of possession.  Some needles were found and seized as evidence.  Some of the drugs found will be sent to the SBI lab for analysis.

