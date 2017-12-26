Suspicious Vehicle Led to Drug Charges
A report of a suspicious vehicle led to drug charges. Wilkesboro Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Wilkesboro Baptist Church parking lot. There were four people in the vehicle. Open warrants were found for one and some drugs along with drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle. The driver, Jeremy Billings, was charged with probation violation and two possession charges. A passenger, Brandy Dula, was charged with two counts of possession. Some needles were found and seized as evidence. Some of the drugs found will be sent to the SBI lab for analysis.
