NC Funding Re-Entry Programs in 5 Counties
The Department of Public Safety is awarding contracts to five organizations to establish new reentry councils in Onslow, Jones, Guilford, Pamlico, Craven, Forsyth and Cumberland counties to help people released from prison transition back into their communities and to help communities prevent repeat offenders. Over $100,000 in funding will go to each county. These funds will help start local reentry councils in those areas. Reentry councils are networks of community-based organizations that work together to assist people returning from prison with necessary local services like housing, employment, food, clothing, treatment, transportation and mentoring.
