Wednesday
Dec272017

NC Needs to Intensify R & D

DateWednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:48AM

North Carolina businesses must intensify their research and development efforts and the state must grow the share of community college and university students that earn degrees in science and engineering, according to the 2017 Tracking Innovation report released by the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation. The 2017 report, the sixth in a series, evaluates the state’s standing against other states in the country on innovation and outlines ways to advance the state’s economy. “North Carolina has been home to many firsts, from the Wright Brothers first flight to the invention of the barcode” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “This report offers suggestions for how to develop and encourage the next generation of innovators in our state, the people who will create North Carolina’s next firsts.”  The full text of the new report can be found online at nccommerce.com/sti/resources/innovation-reports.

