Wednesday
Dec272017

State Unemployment Rate Up 

DateWednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:50AM

The state’s seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, increasing 0.2 of a percentage point from October’s revised rate.  The national rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent. North Carolina’s November 2017 unemployment rate decreased 0.9 of a percentage point from a year ago.  The number of people employed decreased 3,262 over the month to 4,739,461 but has increased 81,649 over the year. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2018 when the county unemployment rates for November 2017 will be released.

