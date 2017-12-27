Subscribe to our Content

Wilkes Gets More in Sales Tax Revenue

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:51AM

County officials are saying that the increase in sales tax revenue locally is indicative of improved economic conditions here in Wilkes. Wilkes County’s sales tax revenue in the fiscal year ending June 30 exceeded the prior year’s total by 15 percent, according to the annual audit report. Sales tax revenue increased from $13.52 million in  2016 to $15.57 million this year, according to the annual audit report by Martin-Starnes & Associates CPAs. 

