Low Income Energy Assistance
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is now accepting applications for the state's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Eligible Households can sign up for assistance through Dec 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1–March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The energy assistance program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company. Last year, the program provided approximately $38 million to 120,000 households. For more information locally, contact Wilkes DSS.
