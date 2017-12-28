Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Shot at Burglar | Main | Low Income Energy Assistance »
Thursday
Dec282017

Robber Stopped by Employees

DateThursday, December 28, 2017 at 9:36AM

A Winston-Salem man was subdued by those he tried to rob.  Wilkesboro Police were called to the Pizza Hut where they found the suspect being held to ground by employees.  The suspect, Clyde Miller, had attempted to steal money from the cash register and had attempted to hit an employee.  Miller was held to the ground by Pizza Hut staff until Police arrived.  Drugs including ecstasy, crack cocaine, and marijuana were found on Miller.  He was transported to the hospital and later taken to jail.  Charges included drug possession and common law robbery.   

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.