Robber Stopped by Employees
A Winston-Salem man was subdued by those he tried to rob. Wilkesboro Police were called to the Pizza Hut where they found the suspect being held to ground by employees. The suspect, Clyde Miller, had attempted to steal money from the cash register and had attempted to hit an employee. Miller was held to the ground by Pizza Hut staff until Police arrived. Drugs including ecstasy, crack cocaine, and marijuana were found on Miller. He was transported to the hospital and later taken to jail. Charges included drug possession and common law robbery.
