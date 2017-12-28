Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec282017

Shot at Burglar

Thursday, December 28, 2017

He shot at the burglar.  Sheriff's Deputies were called to a Boomer residence early Christmas morning.  The homeowner reported a suspect was at the back door looking in a window.  The victim told the suspect he was armed, but the suspect still attempted to gain entrance at the back door.  The homeowner shot twice through the back door; it is unclear at this time if the suspect was wounded by the gunfire.  The suspect did not get inside the house and nothing was reported stolen.

