Shot at Burglar
He shot at the burglar. Sheriff's Deputies were called to a Boomer residence early Christmas morning. The homeowner reported a suspect was at the back door looking in a window. The victim told the suspect he was armed, but the suspect still attempted to gain entrance at the back door. The homeowner shot twice through the back door; it is unclear at this time if the suspect was wounded by the gunfire. The suspect did not get inside the house and nothing was reported stolen.
