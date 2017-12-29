Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec292017

Gov Cooper Signs Executive Order Related to Weather and Fuel

DateFriday, December 29, 2017 at 9:40AM

In anticipation of a forecast of cold weather, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order to help maintain supply of home heating fuels like propane across North Carolina. Yesterday, Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 30, declaring a state of emergency to temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina. Several additional states along the east coast are requesting similar waivers on hours of service restrictions. The executive order will help propane and heating fuels move in and through the state more easily and quickly in response to delivery problems that could be caused by freezing temperatures. The executive order has also put North Carolina’s price gouging law into effect statewide for the next 30 days or for the duration of the emergency, whichever is less. The price gouging law prohibits overcharging in a time of crisis.

