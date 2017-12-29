Subscribe to our Content

State's First Child Death from Flu

Friday, December 29, 2017

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s first child death from flu for the 2017-18 flu season. A child in the central part of the state died last week from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county and gender are not being released. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine pediatric flu deaths had been reported this season from other states as of Dec. 16. Up to half of children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would have put them at higher risk.  People who think they might have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug such as Tamiflu. Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.
This flu season, 11 adult flu-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with six of those being people 65 and older.

