Wilkesboro Police Helping with Elkin Mugging
Wilkesboro Police are also helping with an Elkin mugging. The victim of a mugging at the Elkin Walmart parking lot on December 18th called Wilkesboro Police this week. The victim’s purse was grabbed and stolen when she was mugged and dragged through the parking lot in Elkin earlier this month. One of the credit cards that was stolen was used at a McDonalds in Wilkes. The mugger has been arrested, and Wilkesboro Police are helping obtain evidence of illegal activities in Wilkes for additional charges.
