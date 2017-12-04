Accused of Exploitation of Elderly Person
Wilkesboro Police are looking for someone accused of elder abuse and embezzling funds. Avante contacted Police concerning the daughter of one of their residents. The 80-year-old resident's daughter is in charge of her finances. The daughter has not paid her mother's bill in over 8 months and refused to meet with Avante about payment. The victim's bank account has a negative balance. The daughter is accused of abuse by exploitation of an elderly person. The investigation is continuing.
