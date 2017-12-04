Helping Wilkes Prison Ministry
Tis the season of giving....and Wilkes Prison Ministry is asking for donations for their Gift Bags. Wilkes Prison Ministry is putting gift packages together for the 268 male inmates house at the North Wilkesboro facility. The gift bags include toiletries. Cards and Bibles are also offered to the inmates. The gift bags will be distributed December 21st. Find out more at www.wilkesprisonministry.org. Donations may be sent to Wilkes Prison Ministry at PO Box 253, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
