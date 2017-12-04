Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Dec042017

ID Theft by Credit Card

DateMonday, December 4, 2017 at 12:21PM

It's another case of ID Theft here in Wilkes.  Identity Theft affects people all across the country and here at home in Wilkes.  The Ferguson victim contacted the Sheriff's Dept when she discovered a credit card was taken out without her knowledge in her name.  The Sears Credit Card was obtained using the victim's name and driver's license number.  No suspects were listed with the report.  If you discover that someone has used your name and/or personal information to obtain services or credit cards, contact local law enforcement.  Then you can go online.  IdentityTheft.gov is the federal government’s one-stop resource for identity theft victims. The site provides streamlined checklists and sample letters to guide you through the recovery process. Visit ftc.gov/idtheft for prevention tips and free resources to share in your community.

