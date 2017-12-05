Subscribe to our Content

« Food Recall | Main | New NC Law: Prisons and Drones »
Tuesday
Dec052017

ALE Cracks Down in NC

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents arrested more than 150 people on charges of illegal alcohol and drugs during an overnight operation Dec. 1-2 following a state-wide crackdown. North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agency conducted a statewide operation to deter violence that has been occurring at nightclubs, bars and restaurants across the state. Seven fatal shootings occurred at several locations in NC during November. The158 arrests resulted in 297 charges including 101 alcoholic beverage-related charges, 97 drug-related charges and 28 felonies. ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action for any criminal offense. ALE is a branch of the State Bureau of Investigation.

