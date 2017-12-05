Burglary: Held at Gunpoint
She said they held her down at gunpoint. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to Pleasant Hill Drive last week regarding a burglary. The victim said that two suspects kicked in the back door, held her down at gunpoint, and stole items from her house. Stolen property included a .38 revolver, a Sentry fire safe, and some cash. Damages to the door were listed at 100 dollars. Sheriff's Deputies do have the name of a couple of suspects, and charges are pending.
