Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Homeless Man Charged in House Fire »
Tuesday
Dec052017

Burglary: Held at Gunpoint

DateTuesday, December 5, 2017 at 12:52PM

She said they held her down at gunpoint.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to Pleasant Hill Drive last week regarding a burglary.  The victim said that two suspects kicked in the back door, held her down at gunpoint, and stole items from her house.  Stolen property included a .38 revolver, a Sentry fire safe, and some cash.  Damages to the door were listed at 100 dollars.  Sheriff's Deputies do have the name of a couple of suspects, and charges are pending.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.