Christmas Came to WCC
The Walker Center kicked off the holiday season with Ernie Haase and Signature Sound on Dec. 1st. The Spirit of Christmas filled the Walker Center as the group sang traditional Christmas music, Christmas hymns and ended the performance with “Oh, What a Savior.” Coming up next, the Walker Center offers a special evening of entertainment for the entire family with Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat” on Friday, February 2, 2018, at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.walkercenteronline.org or call 336-838-6260 .
